Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·13 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup today.

A place in the quarter-finals is at stake and while not one of the favourites at the start of the season, the Seagulls might well now be fancying their chances given their decent season and the big clubs already out of the competition.

They are eighth in the Premier League following a defeat to Fulham last time out, while Stoke are struggling down in 17th in the Championship.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: FA Cup updates

  • Goal! Ferguson taps in after a good run from Mitoma (0-1)

Stoke City FC 0 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:47 , admin

Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:47 , admin

Attempt blocked. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Brown.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:45 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Smallbone.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:45 , admin

Josh Tymon (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:44 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:45 , admin

Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:43 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:45 , admin

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Joël Veltman replaces Facundo Buonanotte.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:45 , admin

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Deniz Undav replaces Evan Ferguson.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:42 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:45 , admin

Substitution, Stoke City. Sam Clucas replaces Dujon Sterling.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:40 , admin

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:39 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:39 , admin

Attempt missed. Axel Tuanzebe (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:38 , admin

Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:36 , admin

Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:35 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:35 , admin

Offside, Stoke City. Tyrese Campbell tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:35 , admin

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:34 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:33 , admin

Attempt saved. Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:35 , admin

Attempt blocked. Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:33 , admin

Attempt missed. Axel Tuanzebe (Stoke City) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross following a set piece situation.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:32 , admin

Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:31 , admin

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Alexis Mac Allister tries a through ball, but Facundo Buonanotte is caught offside.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:28 , admin

Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:30 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:24 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:28 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:24 , admin

Lewis Baker (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:24 , admin

Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:24 , admin

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Evan Ferguson tries a through ball, but Facundo Buonanotte is caught offside.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:22 , admin

Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:21 , admin

Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:20 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:19 , admin

Second Half begins Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:19 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:19 , admin

Substitution, Stoke City. William Smallbone replaces Josh Laurent.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:05 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:04 , admin

First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:03 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:04 , admin

Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:02 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:03 , admin

Offside, Stoke City. Dujon Sterling tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:01 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:00 , admin

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jason Steele.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

20:00 , admin

Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:58 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:58 , admin

Attempt missed. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:57 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:54 , admin

Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:50 , admin

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Axel Tuanzebe.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:49 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:49 , admin

Attempt missed. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lewis Baker.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:47 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:47 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:47 , admin

Goal! Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:46 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:47 , admin

Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:45 , admin

Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:43 , admin

Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:40 , admin

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Moisés Caicedo tries a through ball, but Tariq Lamptey is caught offside.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:38 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:39 , admin

Josh Laurent (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:39 , admin

Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:37 , admin

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:37 , admin

Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:34 , admin

Foul by Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:30 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:28 , admin

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:26 , admin

Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:25 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:25 , admin

Attempt missed. Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:25 , admin

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jack Bonham.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:25 , admin

Attempt saved. Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:23 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Facundo Buonanotte.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:22 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:22 , admin

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:23 , admin

Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dujon Sterling.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:19 , admin

Foul by Josh Laurent (Stoke City).

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:17 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:17 , admin

First Half begins.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:16 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

19:11 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

18:56 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

18:45 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

18:45 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

18:45 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

18:45 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

18:45 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

18:15 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

18:45 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

18:45 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

18:45 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

18:45 , admin

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

18:45 , admin

