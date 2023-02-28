Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup today.

A place in the quarter-finals is at stake and while not one of the favourites at the start of the season, the Seagulls might well now be fancying their chances given their decent season and the big clubs already out of the competition.

They are eighth in the Premier League following a defeat to Fulham last time out, while Stoke are struggling down in 17th in the Championship.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Goal! Ferguson taps in after a good run from Mitoma (0-1)

Stoke City FC 0 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

20:47 , admin

Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).

20:47 , admin

Attempt blocked. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Brown.

20:45 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Smallbone.

20:45 , admin

Josh Tymon (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:44 , admin

69': First Albion changes see Deniz and Joel come on for Evan and Facundo. 🔁



[0-1] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/0CZTzDwld8 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 28, 2023

20:45 , admin

Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion).

20:43 , admin

68' Doubler Brighton change. Undav & Veltman replace Ferguson & Buonanotte.



🔴⚪️ 0-1 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

20:45 , admin

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Joël Veltman replaces Facundo Buonanotte.

20:45 , admin

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Deniz Undav replaces Evan Ferguson.

20:42 , admin

68' Second City change. Clucas replaces Sterling.



🔴⚪️ 0-1 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

20:45 , admin

Substitution, Stoke City. Sam Clucas replaces Dujon Sterling.

20:40 , admin

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

20:39 , admin

65' Tuanzebe is inches away from heading us level.



🔴⚪️ 0-1 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

20:39 , admin

Attempt missed. Axel Tuanzebe (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

20:38 , admin

Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

20:36 , admin

Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:35 , admin

61': We're pushing hard for a second here and after Pascal dragged a volley wide at the start of the half, Jeremy was just denied by a brilliant Jack Bonham save. 🧤



[0-1] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/iLdzSbATBd — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 28, 2023

20:35 , admin

Offside, Stoke City. Tyrese Campbell tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.

20:35 , admin

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20:34 , admin

60' Bonham pulls off a good save to deny Sarmiento.



🔴⚪️ 0-1 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

20:33 , admin

Attempt saved. Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

20:35 , admin

Attempt blocked. Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma.

20:33 , admin

Attempt missed. Axel Tuanzebe (Stoke City) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross following a set piece situation.

20:32 , admin

Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).

20:31 , admin

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Alexis Mac Allister tries a through ball, but Facundo Buonanotte is caught offside.

20:28 , admin

Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

20:30 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:24 , admin

50' 🟨 Baker is booked for a late challenge on Caicedo.



🔴⚪️ 0-1 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

20:28 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion).

20:24 , admin

Lewis Baker (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20:24 , admin

Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:24 , admin

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Evan Ferguson tries a through ball, but Facundo Buonanotte is caught offside.

20:22 , admin

Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion).

20:21 , admin

Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

20:20 , admin

20:19 , admin

Second Half begins Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

20:19 , admin

Back underway. Change for the Potters at the break with Smallbone replacing Laurent.



🔴⚪️ 0-1 🐦 pic.twitter.com/UFJIiYvzsm — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

20:19 , admin

Substitution, Stoke City. William Smallbone replaces Josh Laurent.

20:05 , admin

20:04 , admin

First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

20:03 , admin

City trail at HT. pic.twitter.com/G5RAxFW9EB — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

20:04 , admin

Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion).

20:02 , admin

45' One added minute.



🔴⚪️ 0-1 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

20:03 , admin

Offside, Stoke City. Dujon Sterling tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.

20:01 , admin

44' Thompson's effort is turned behind by Steele.



🔴⚪️ 0-1 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

20:00 , admin

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jason Steele.

20:00 , admin

Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

19:58 , admin

41' Caicedo fires wide from distance.



🔴⚪️ 0-1 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

19:58 , admin

Attempt missed. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box.

19:57 , admin

19:54 , admin

Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).

19:50 , admin

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Axel Tuanzebe.

19:49 , admin

32': Alexis slips a pass into the path of Kaoru, who bursts into the box and puts it on a plate for @Evan_Ferguson9 to tap home from three yards! 🇮🇪



[0-1] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 💚 https://t.co/uAIYvqcWZ2 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 28, 2023

19:49 , admin

Attempt missed. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lewis Baker.

19:47 , admin

19:47 , admin

30' Ferguson scores for Brighton.



🔴⚪️ 0-1 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

19:47 , admin

Goal! Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range.

19:46 , admin

29' Campbell's effort from the edge of the box is held by Steele.



🔴⚪️ 0-0 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

19:47 , admin

Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

19:45 , admin

Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:43 , admin

Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey.

19:40 , admin

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Moisés Caicedo tries a through ball, but Tariq Lamptey is caught offside.

19:38 , admin

21' 🟨 Laurent is booked for a foul on Caicedo.



🔴⚪️ 0-0 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

19:39 , admin

Josh Laurent (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

19:39 , admin

Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:37 , admin

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:37 , admin

Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:34 , admin

Foul by Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion).

19:30 , admin

14': A bright start here! ⚡️ Steeley had to make a good early save to deny Tyrese Campbell, before Facundo and JP went close with headers at the other end. 😲



[0-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/0oxcsXNXJc — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 28, 2023

19:28 , admin

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever.

19:26 , admin

Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

19:25 , admin

7' Buonanotte is denied by Bonham at the other end.



🔴⚪️ 0-0 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

19:25 , admin

Attempt missed. Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.

19:25 , admin

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jack Bonham.

19:25 , admin

Attempt saved. Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.

19:23 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Facundo Buonanotte.

19:22 , admin

5' Campbell is denied by Steele in the opening stages.



🔴⚪️ 0-0 🐦 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

19:22 , admin

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19:23 , admin

Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dujon Sterling.

19:19 , admin

Foul by Josh Laurent (Stoke City).

19:17 , admin

Here we gooooo! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/PpdDSacnZB — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

19:17 , admin

First Half begins.

19:16 , admin

19:11 , admin

Facundo's full debut comes next... 🇦🇷✨ pic.twitter.com/fAi3rJ1jQc — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 28, 2023

18:56 , admin

18:45 , admin

SCFC in the building 👋 pic.twitter.com/QnUw776FS7 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

18:45 , admin

Albion appearance #⃣4⃣0⃣0⃣! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/7k0Nbniqnf — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 28, 2023

18:45 , admin

18:45 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

18:45 , admin

18:15 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

18:45 , admin

18:45 , admin

18:45 , admin

18:45 , admin

Ready and waiting 🫡 pic.twitter.com/0I2WyO9hcG — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 28, 2023

18:45 , admin