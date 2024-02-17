Stoke City 0-1 Coventry City: Ellis Simms hits Sky Blues winner as Potters lose again

Ellis Simms scored his second goal in successive games as Coventry City beat Stoke City to rack up their fifth Championship win since the turn of the year.

The summer signing from Everton, who also scored in the 2-2 midweek draw at Plymouth, was set up by Callum O'Hare to plunder the only goal of the game on 52 minutes - finding the bottom corner for his sixth goal of the season.

Sixth-placed Coventry, who have lost just one Championship game since early December, move to within a point of fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Stoke's fifth defeat in six league matches leaves Steven Schumacher's side 19th, just three points clear of trouble.

