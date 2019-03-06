Stoke City’s Saido Berahino Gets Parking Ticket While in Court for Drunk Driving Charge

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino was already having a bad day, and then it got worse.

Berahino appeared in a London court on Wednesday morning to plead not guilty to a drunk driving charge stemming from a Feb. 18 arrest. (His defense is that he needed to drive away to escape a gang of armed robbers who stole his watch.)

But his troubles didn’t stop there. Upon exiting the courthouse, Berahino discovered that his custom-painted Mercedes-Benz AMG-GT Coupe (retail price: $147,300) had been issued a parking ticket.

Berahino was already in a bad mood before the ticket, cursing out the gaggle of journalists who had assembled to document his court appearance.

After exiting his illegal parking space, Berahino revved the engine and sped away.

Hopefully he didn’t also get popped for speeding on his way back to Stoke.

