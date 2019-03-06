Stoke City’s Saido Berahino Gets Parking Ticket While in Court for Drunk Driving Charge

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino was already having a bad day, and then it got worse.

Berahino appeared in a London court on Wednesday morning to plead not guilty to a drunk driving charge stemming from a Feb. 18 arrest. (His defense is that he needed to drive away to escape a gang of armed robbers who stole his watch.)

But his troubles didn’t stop there. Upon exiting the courthouse, Berahino discovered that his custom-painted Mercedes-Benz AMG-GT Coupe (retail price: $147,300) had been issued a parking ticket.

Saido Berahino given parking ticket while in court on drink-drive charge https://t.co/OyecYYrQaZ pic.twitter.com/Epr4GZYusj — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 6, 2019

Berahino was already in a bad mood before the ticket, cursing out the gaggle of journalists who had assembled to document his court appearance.

Saido Berahino arriving at Highbury Magistrates. (Apologies for the swearing- him not me). More on @SkySportsNews shortly ... pic.twitter.com/Ot2qF4vxSq — Jane Dougall (@janedougallsky) March 6, 2019

After exiting his illegal parking space, Berahino revved the engine and sped away.

Saido Berahino has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and has been bailed to appear for trial at Highbury Magistrates on the 15th of May. pic.twitter.com/MrIlxPNNZG — Jane Dougall (@janedougallsky) March 6, 2019

Hopefully he didn’t also get popped for speeding on his way back to Stoke.