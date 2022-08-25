Stoke City sack manager Michael O'Neill after six games of season

Stoke City sack manager Michael O'Neill after six games this season - PA

Stoke City have sacked Michael O'Neill following the club's poor start to the Championship season.

O'Neill has overseen one victory from five games this season and his team lost at home at the weekend to newly promoted Sunderland, leaving them 21st in the table.

It means the club will start looking at new candidates for the role and it could bring the likes of Sean Dyche into the running following his dismissal at Burnley last season.

More to follow.