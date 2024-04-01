Stoke City 1-1 Huddersfield Town: Potters come from behind to thwart relegation rivals

Huddersfield Town missed a chance to get out of the bottom three after drawing at fellow Championship strugglers Stoke City.

If the Terriers had held on to the lead given to them by Bojan Radulovic's neatly-taken first-half strike, they would have climbed above 21st-placed Plymouth Argyle, who lost at home to Bristol City.

But Ki-Jana Hoever hit an equaliser five minutes into the second half as Steven Schumacher's side remained five points clear of Town in 18th place - and did a favour to his old side Argyle as it kept them out of the relegation zone.

Lewis Baker was closest to breaking the deadlock first with a stunning 25-yard right-foot free kick that came back off the bar with Huddersfield keeper Lee Nicholls well beaten,

Instead, Radulovic's strike just before half-time - his first goal for the Terriers following his January move from HJK Helsinki - gave the visitors an interval lead.

Jaheim Headley threaded through a left-foot pass to pick out the Spain-born striker, who jinked to his right before curling a right-foot shot into the top right corner.

But Hoever's third goal of the season - and his second in successive matches over the Easter weekend - cancelled it out to leave Huddersfield with only one win in seven under new boss Andre Breitenreiter.

The in-form former Liverpool and Wolves full-back cut inside Sorba Thomas before firing a pinpoint effort past the despairing Nicholls.

Hoever then went close with an audacious strike from range before Wouter Burger raced through on goal but failed to generate the power to beat the onrushing Nicholls. The Town keeper then palmed away a Josh Laurent header only as far as Luke McNally, whose effort was hooked off the line by Jack Rudoni.

Huddersfield came close to snatching a late winner when substitute Delano Burgzorg was thwarted by a block and good save from Daniel Iversen.

Who's up next?

Stoke City are at home again next Saturday to Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Huddersfield host Millwall, who are 19th, just four points above them.

Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher:

"That was a bit of a battle. We could have won it, especially in the second half, but four points over the Easter weekend is okay. It was important not to lose and let Huddersfield get any closer to us.

"We played with a bit more tempo and urgency in the second half, so it's pleasing to come from behind and get something.

"It's important that everyone contributes goals so hopefully Hoever keeps that habit up. It was a brilliant finish."

Huddersfield Town boss Andre Breitenreiter:

"We are happy with the performance. We had a lot of injuries and it was a young team, but we controlled the first half and we knew that there'd be opportunities to create chances.

"Second half, we conceded another 'goal of the month'. It's unbelievable, but again we must defend better and tighter.

"At the end of the game, if it's fair or not fair, we should take the lead again. We had some big chances. But we didn't score and this has been a problem for many weeks."