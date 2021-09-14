Stockton Kings unveil 2021-22 schedule; return to home markets under new G League format

The Stockton Kings will tip off their season Nov. 5 on the road against the Santa Cruz Warriors under a new structure for the 2021-22 G League season.

The league unveiled an innovative new format Tuesday, announcing an expanded Showcase Cup followed by a 36-game regular season. Teams will return to home markets this season after playing a condensed schedule in the G League bubble last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stockton, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, did not participate in the G League bubble last season. The Kings are preparing for their first season under new head coach Bobby Jackson. They will play the Agua Caliente Clippers in their home opener at Stockton Arena on Nov. 14 as art of the Showcase Cup.

The Showcase Cup is a 14-game tournament involving the G League’s 29 teams and NBA G League Ignite. Each team will play 12 games in four regional pods. Teams with the best winning percentages in each regional pod — plus the next four best teams across the league — will compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament at the G League Winter Showcase.

Stockton will play in the West region, which also includes Santa Cruz, Agua Caliente, the South Bay Lakers, Salt Lake City Stars, Oklahoma City Blue and Team Ignite. Team Ignite and Capitanes de la Cuidad de Mexico, which will be based in Fort Worth, Texas, will compete in the Showcase Cup, but they will not take part in the 36-game regular season.

Following the Showcase Cup, team records will reset and the regular season will begin Dec. 27. The top six teams in each conference will qualify for the G League playoffs.