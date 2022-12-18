These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2022

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
Fortune Most Powerful Women / Flickr.com
Fortune Most Powerful Women / Flickr.com

For Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffett, the 2022 bear market was one big Black Friday sale -- and the Oracle of Omaha went on a shopping spree.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Learn: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Every quarter, institutional investment managers who control more than $100 million in assets are required to submit reports called 13-F filings with the SEC. And the three 13-F filings that Berkshire submitted in 2022 show that this was one of the busiest and most consequential years in the company's history.

Here's a look at the biggest buys and sells that defined a dramatic year of trading for the world's most celebrated investor.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Buffett entered 2022 without a single share of OXY, but his Q3 filings show that Berkshire now owns 194,351,650 shares -- 4% of the firm's portfolio. He started with a $7.74 billion purchase in Q1 and never stopped buying. It was part of a historical dive into energy for Buffett, whose famous powers of prognostication led him to buy big in a year that saw record-high gas prices and historic profits for big oil.

LordRunar / iStock.com
LordRunar / iStock.com

Chevron (CVX)

Buffett's second major energy play was Chevron. In the closing quarter of 2021, Berkshire held 38,245,036 shares, but by Q3 2022, it was up to 165,359,318 for a gain of 127,114,282. Chevron now makes up 8% of Berkshire's portfolio. According to Motley Fool, energy had accounted for less than 9% of Buffett's holdings for the entire 21st century. Now, Chevron and Occidental make up 12.1% of the firm's portfolio.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images
BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Buffett has long been sweet on Apple, which still makes up more than 40% of his portfolio, but Apple is an outlier. Berkshire has never been big on tech, but that all changed in 2022. TSM is a manufacturing company, but it's the exclusive producer of the silicon chips that Apple uses to power its devices.

Buffett bought 60,060,880 shares in the third quarter at a cost of $4.11 billion.

Jae C Hong/AP
Jae C Hong/AP

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Buffett furthered his expansion into tech with 45,483,745 shares of gaming company Activision Blizzard. The 14,658,121 shares he owned in Q4 of 2021 ballooned to 60,141,866 by the time Berkshire filed in Q3 report in 2022. It now owns $4.47 billion, worth -- 1.5% of the firm's combined holdings. Buffett had owned even more earlier in the year, but he sold some in the third quarter.

Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto
Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto

Paramount Global (PARA)

Paramount added millions of subscribers to its streaming services in 2022 and hit box office gold with "Top Gun: Maverick." Buffett became a believer, adding PARA to Berkshire's portfolio in the form of roughly 69 million shares in Q1. He brought it up to around 78 million in Q2 and finally to 91,216,510 in Q3, worth $1.74 billion.

Sundry Photography / iStock.com
Sundry Photography / iStock.com

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Buffett did plenty of selling in 2022, as well. After dumping what was left of Berkshire's Wells Fargo holdings, U.S. Bancorp became the Oracle's longest-held bank stock -- but he might be falling out of love.

Buffett owned 126,417,887 shares of USB in Q4 2021, but by the time the third quarter of 2022 rolled around, it was down to 77,788,214.

JHVE Photo / Shutterstock.com
JHVE Photo / Shutterstock.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

USB isn't the only bank stock that had a run-in with Buffett's ax in 2022. He also thinned out his holdings of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, slimming down from 72,357,453 shares at the end of 2021 to 62,210,878 in Q3 2022. He's still into the stock for $2.4 billion, but BK now comprises less than 1% of Berkshire's holdings.

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates

Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Buffett offloaded his entire STOR holdings in the third quarter, dumping 6,928,413 shares of the REIT that were worth about $181 million. According to US News and World Report, STOR owns single-tenant properties like gyms, movie theaters, restaurants and other businesses that were hit hard during the pandemic. Buffett first bought into the company in 2017.

Linda Parton / Shutterstock.com
Linda Parton / Shutterstock.com

General Motors (GM)

Buffett sold exactly 10 million shares of GM, taking his holdings from 60 million at the end of 2021 to 50 million in the third quarter of 2022, with some smaller buying and selling taking place in the quarters in between. His stake went from $3.52 billion, accounting for 1.7% of Berkshire's portfolio, to $1.6 billion, which now represents 0.5% of his holdings.

jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Kroger (KR)

Buffett also trimmed his stake in the grocery giant Kroger, from 61,412,910 shares at the end of 2021 to 50,268,823 in the third quarter of this year. He chipped away at Kroger throughout the year, selling millions of shares in the first, second and third quarters. Berkshire now owns about $2.2 billion worth of KR.

More From GOBankingRates

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos may be for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2022

Latest Stories

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Canada's Elizabeth Hosking wins silver in snowboard halfpipe at FIS World Cup

    Longueil Que., native Elizabeth Hosking won her first FIS snowboard World Cup medal in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Friday. The 21-year-old tallied a top score of 88.75 in her first run — good enough for silver in the halfpipe event. Spain's Queralt Castellet won gold with a leading score of 89.75, while Ono Mitsuki of Japan took the bronze with an 85.00. WATCH | Elizabeth Hosking's silver medal winning run: No Canadians competed on the men's side, but Australia's James Scotty claimed top spot on

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Canada's Laurent Dubreuil claims 500-metre bronze at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Canada's Laurent Dubreuil secured the bronze medal in the men's 500-metre event at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The 30-year-old Quebec City native crossed the line in 34.10 seconds, edging Japan's Yuma Murakami by 0.02 seconds to reach the podium. Kim Jun-ho of South Korea (34.07) and American Jordan Stolz (34.08) earned gold and silver, respectively, with personal-best performances. Fellow Canadian Christopher Fiola finished 11th in 34.67. Dubreuil continued to top the se

  • Canada finalizes world juniors roster with some NHL adds, surprising cuts

    Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and others highlight a stacked Canadian world juniors squad looking to defend gold on home soil.

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • 3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

    While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o