Stocks Tumble as October Approaches

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Chicago Fed national activity index (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Q3) EPS estimates for loss of 58 cents, compared to a loss of 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) (Q2) EPS estimates for loss of seven cents, compared to a loss of 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) (Q3) EPS estimates of 55 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( T.ACB ) (Q4) EPS estimates for loss of 27 cents, compared to a loss of 68 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Avivagen Inc. ( V.VIV) (Q3) EPS estimates for loss of two cents, compared to a loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead



Durable goods orders (Aug.)

S&P Case Shiller U.S. home price index (July)

FHFA U.S. home price index (July)

Consumer confidence index (Sept.)

New home sales (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) (Q4) EPS estimates for $1.92, compared to $1.16 in the prior-year quarter.

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) (Q4) EPS estimates for 40 cents, compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) (Q1) EPS estimates for gain of $2.40, compared to a loss of 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Voti Detection Inc. ( V.VOTI) (Q3) EPS estimate for loss of three cents, compared to a loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. ( T.VWE.U) (Q4) EPS estimate for gain of 11 cents, compared to a loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Trade in goods (Aug.)

Pending Home Sales Index (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) (Q1) EPS estimates for 97 cents, compared to 89 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) (Q1) EPS estimates for $3.15, compared to $3.11 in the prior-year quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) (Q4) EPS estimates for loss of $2.91, compared to a loss $3.42 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

AGF Management Limited ( T.AGF.B) (Q3) EPS estimate of 18 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Newrange Gold Corp. ( V.NRG) (Q1) EPS estimate for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation ( T.STC) (Q4) EPS estimate for gain of 11 cents, compared to a loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial Jobless Claims (week of Sept. 24)

Real GDP Revision (Q2)

Featured Earnings

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) (Q1) EPS estimate for 92 cents, compared to $1.16 in the prior-year quarter.

Micron Technology Inc. (NYSE: MU) (Q3) EPS estimate for $1.31, compared to $2.37 in the prior-year quarter.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (Q4) EPS estimate for loss of 12 cents, compared to a loss of $1.75 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (July) The number of employees receiving pay or benefits from their employer rose by 114,600 (+0.7%) in June.

GDP (July) Real gross domestic product rose 0.8% in the second quarter, driven by increased business investment in inventories, non-residential structures, machinery and equipment, and household spending on services and semi-durable goods.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

PCE Price Index (Aug.)

Consumer Spending (Aug.)

Chicago PMI (Sept.)

UMich. Consumer Sentiment Index (Aug.)