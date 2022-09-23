Stocks Tumble as October Approaches
Monday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Chicago Fed national activity index (Aug.)
Featured Earnings
Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) (Q3) EPS estimates for loss of 58 cents, compared to a loss of 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.
NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) (Q2) EPS estimates for loss of seven cents, compared to a loss of 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) (Q3) EPS estimates of 55 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (T.ACB) (Q4) EPS estimates for loss of 27 cents, compared to a loss of 68 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Avivagen Inc. (V.VIV) (Q3) EPS estimates for loss of two cents, compared to a loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Durable goods orders (Aug.)
S&P Case Shiller U.S. home price index (July)
FHFA U.S. home price index (July)
Consumer confidence index (Sept.)
New home sales (Aug.)
Featured Earnings
Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) (Q4) EPS estimates for $1.92, compared to $1.16 in the prior-year quarter.
Endava (NYSE: DAVA) (Q4) EPS estimates for 40 cents, compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) (Q1) EPS estimates for gain of $2.40, compared to a loss of 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Voti Detection Inc. (V.VOTI) (Q3) EPS estimate for loss of three cents, compared to a loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (T.VWE.U) (Q4) EPS estimate for gain of 11 cents, compared to a loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Trade in goods (Aug.)
Pending Home Sales Index (Aug.)
Featured Earnings
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) (Q1) EPS estimates for 97 cents, compared to 89 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) (Q1) EPS estimates for $3.15, compared to $3.11 in the prior-year quarter.
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) (Q4) EPS estimates for loss of $2.91, compared to a loss $3.42 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
AGF Management Limited (T.AGF.B) (Q3) EPS estimate of 18 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Newrange Gold Corp. (V.NRG) (Q1) EPS estimate for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (T.STC) (Q4) EPS estimate for gain of 11 cents, compared to a loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial Jobless Claims (week of Sept. 24)
Real GDP Revision (Q2)
Featured Earnings
Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) (Q1) EPS estimate for 92 cents, compared to $1.16 in the prior-year quarter.
Micron Technology Inc. (NYSE:MU) (Q3) EPS estimate for $1.31, compared to $2.37 in the prior-year quarter.
Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) (Q4) EPS estimate for loss of 12 cents, compared to a loss of $1.75 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (July) The number of employees receiving pay or benefits from their employer rose by 114,600 (+0.7%) in June.
GDP (July) Real gross domestic product rose 0.8% in the second quarter, driven by increased business investment in inventories, non-residential structures, machinery and equipment, and household spending on services and semi-durable goods.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
PCE Price Index (Aug.)
Consumer Spending (Aug.)
Chicago PMI (Sept.)
UMich. Consumer Sentiment Index (Aug.)