Stocks Stronger on Health-Care Leadership

Equity markets in Canada’s largest centre thundered higher on Monday as investors looked to an eventual economic recovery from the coronavirus with more countries scaling back lockdown measures.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index muscled up 155.28 points, or 1%, to reach noon Monday at 15,068.92.

The Canadian dollar nosed up 0.03 cents to 71.47 cents U.S.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hexo, which jumped 19 cents, or 21.6%, to $1.07, and Alaris Royalty, which rose $1.20, or 12.6%, to $10.75.

Alacer Gold fell 21 cents, or 2.2%, the most on the TSX, to $9.20, while the second biggest decliner was SSR Mining, down 37 cents, or 1.3%, to $28.98.

Oil prices gained 47 cents to $33.72 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices docked $5.80 to $1,729.70.

The TSX Venture Exchange added 0.72 points to reach noon at 537.66.

All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups were positive midday, with health-care chugging along 4.9%, information technology, up 2.6%, and real-estate, up 2.3%.

Only gold missed the party, down 0.1%.

U.S. markets are shuttered for Memorial Day





