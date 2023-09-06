Stocks Sink Once More After BoC Holds Tight



Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday pushed by losses in materials shares after weak China data continued to fade sentiment, while investors digested the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision this morning.

The TSX lost 74.6 points to commence business Wednesday at 20,339.16.

The Canadian dollar gained 0.13 cents to 73.33 cents U.S.

In company news, Enbridge will buy three utilities from Dominion Energy for $14 billion, including debt. Enbridge shares tumbled $2.24, or 4.6%, to $45.92.

In the economic docket, Statistics Canada reported that in July, Canada's merchandise imports decreased 5.4%, while exports were up 0.7%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from a revised $4.9 billion in June to $987 million in July.

The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5.25% and the deposit rate at 5%. The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange slid 3.65 points to 590.86.

Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups decreased in strength, as health-care lost 2.9%, while utilities fell1%, and communications dipped 0.4%.

The five gainers were led by gold, up 0.5%, energy, better by 0.4%, and real-estate, ahead 0.3%.

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks fell Wednesday, continuing Wall Street’s sluggish start to the new month.

The Dow Jones Industrials fumbled 141.42 points to begin Wednesday at 34,500.55.

The S&P 500 index shed 29.13 points to 4,467.70.

The NASDAQ index faltered 119.69 points to 13,901.26.

Information technology and consumer discretionary stocks underperformed, dragging the respective S&P 500 sectors more than 1%. The biggest laggards included Nvidia and Tesla, falling about 3% each. Apple dropped nearly 3%, weighing on the Dow. Merck, Johnson & Johnson and Amgen contributed to the losses, falling more than 1% each.

Roku popped 13% after sharing a slew of cost-cutting measures, including layoffs. AMC Entertainment shed more than 17% after announcing an additional stock sale.

GameStop, American Eagle Outfitters and ChargePoint are among stocks slated to report earnings after the bell.

On the economic front, investors assessed fresh U.S. trade deficit data, which showed the trade shortfall rise less than expected in July, and stronger-than-expected ISM services data. A new beige book, which summarizes economic activity, will be released in the afternoon.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury were mildly lower, raising yields to 4.29% from Tuesday’s 4.27%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices took on five cents to $86.74 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices dropped $8.60 to $1,943.80 U.S. an ounce.



