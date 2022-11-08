Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of election, inflation data

·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation and the threat of a recession.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of 12:13 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 517 points, or 1.6% to 33,341 and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.15% from 4.22% late Monday.

The elections taking place in the U.S. could leave the government split between Democrats and Republicans, which could be positive for markets. A divided government would likely bring gridlock rather than big, sweeping policy changes that could upset tax and spending plans. Historically, when a Democratic White House has shared power with a split or Republican Congress, stocks have seen stronger gains than usual.

Analysts say a strong performance by Democrats in the elections could lead to increased spending to help the economy that might fuel inflation, which is currently the highest in four decades. Wall Street will get more data on inflation later in the week with the government's October report on consumer prices.

Inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate increases remain the big concerns for Wall Street. The central bank is trying to slow economic growth to cool inflation, but the strategy risks going too far and bringing on a recession.

“It will continue to be front and center until we are out of the woods from this high inflationary environment,” said Bill Merz, head of capital market research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “The Fed doesn’t even know how far they need to go, certainly nobody else does.”

Even though the Fed has said that it may soon pare back the size of its increases, it is still warning markets that it may ultimately hike rates higher than expected because of just how stubborn high inflation has been. The Fed has already hiked its key overnight rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from virtually zero in March, and more investors are expecting it to top 5% next year.

Wall Street is looking for signs that those rate increases are helping to cool inflation. Economists expect a report on Thursday to show the consumer price index rose 8% in October from a year earlier, slightly lower than September’s 8.2% inflation rate. Investors hope that a fourth straight month of moderating inflation from June’s peak of 9.1% could give the Fed leeway to loosen up a bit after raising interest rates at a furious pace this year.

A hotter-than-expected reading could dash hopes that inflation is easing and signal that the Fed will have to remain aggressive for a longer period of time to tame high prices.

“The point though, is how long does it take to get back to a more normal inflation rate and the longer it takes, the more restrictive the Fed is compelled to be,” Merz said.

Investors are also occupied with corporate earnings. Take-Two Interactive fell about 9.7% after reporting weak financial results. TripAdvisor slumped 17.8% after its third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Outside of earnings, Kohl's jumped 10.8% after announcing that CEO Michelle Gass is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of Levi Strauss & Co. The department store has been under pressure by activist investors to shake up management amid weak sales.

Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Blue Bottle in ‘a fortunate position’ amid coffee inflation, CEO says

    Blue Bottle CEO Karl Strovink joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss higher input costs for coffee, recovering from the pandemic, consumer spending at coffee shops, the new instant coffee product, and growth since the company’s beginning.

  • Why we're not excited about value stocks, utilities and Berkshire Hathaway right now

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre is joined by Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, LLC, Katie Stockton, as they discuss downside exhaustion, technical indicators, trend following and momentum indicators, as well as sector rotation strategy.

  • Renault, China's Geely announced powertrain joint venture

    BEIJING (AP) — Renault SA and China's Geely announced plans Tuesday for a jointly owned venture to produce gasoline-powered and hybrid powertrains, adding to a series of partnerships between global automakers to share soaring technology costs. The venture will have 17 plants with annual production capacity of 5 million powertrains, five research and development centers on three continents and some 19,000 employees, the companies said. They gave no financial terms but said each partner will own h

  • El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default

    "China has offered to buy all our debt, but we need to tread carefully," Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg.

  • Cryptos trade down on news that Binance will acquire FTX.com

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita reports that cryptocurrencies are moving lower following news that Binance will acquire FTX.com.

  • Disney set to report Q4 earnings after the bell — here's what to expect

    Disney is set to report its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday after market close. Here's what to expect.

  • Cornell suspends frat parties and social events after reports of off-campus sexual assault and druggings

    On November 6, a crime alert by the Cornell Police Department detailed a reported sexual assault in Ithaca.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About TD Stock?

    TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is facing a challenging environment in this economy, but I’m still looking to add shares right now. The post Why Is Everyone Talking About TD Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Seeks to Improve Financial Aid Consistency

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to propose a new mechanism to provide €18 billion ($18.1 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine in a more predictable manner. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Twitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just

  • Inflation Tips: Top Advice for Saving and Spending

    The bad news for anyone whose budget is struggling to keep up with rising prices is that inflation is not yet starting to cool. While things appeared to be moving in the right direction in April, May...

  • Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize. The numbers for the drawing held at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until 8:57 a.m. ES

  • Laser Photonics to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on November 8, 2022

    Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it will report results for its third quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. on November 8, 2022.

  • Elizabeth Holmes denied new trial, Powerball drawing delayed, Tyson Foods CFO arrested

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down the top business headlines as Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes was denied a new trial, the Powerball drawing was delayed over security concerns, and the Tyson CFO was arrested for public intoxication.

  • Oil prices dip on China demand worries, U.S. midterm elections

    Brent crude futures for January delivery fell 72 cents to $97.20 a barrel, a 0.7% loss, by 11:32 AM EST (16:32 GMT). On Monday, both benchmarks hit their highest since August on reports that leaders in China were weighing an exit from the country's strict COVID-19 restrictions. "Rising COVID cases in China is on most trader's radars this morning, as the "on again/off again" news of lockdowns continues," said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

  • Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say

    An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.

  • Live updates: Voters head to the polls for the US midterm elections with the balance of the House and Senate at stake

    Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.

  • Gold Fields ends its pursuit of Yamana after rival Canadian bid

    (Reuters) -South Africa's Gold Fields on Tuesday said it has ended its bid to acquire Yamana Gold Inc after the Canadian miner backed a $4.8 billion takeover bid from Agnico Eagle and Pan American Silver Corp. On May 31, Gold Fields announced a deal to acquire Yamana in an all-share transaction that then valued the Canadian firm at $6.7 billion, a valuation that declined when the suitor's shares slumped after the announcement. By Thursday's close, the Gold Fields offer was worth a little more than $4 billion.

  • Theranos founder Holmes denied request for new trial, court filings show

    In January, Holmes, 37, was found guilty of defrauding investors in the blood testing startup, convicting her on four of 11 counts. In July, former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani was also convicted of defrauding investors and patients about Theranos that was once valued at $9 billion.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26