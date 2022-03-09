Stocks Regain Mojo

Baystreet.ca
·3 min read

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks, although further gains were limited by weakness in commodity-linked shares.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index surged 119.69 points to kick off Wednesday at 21,351.72.

The Canadian dollar gained 0.42 cents to 78 cents U.S.

Bombardier said on Tuesday it found no evidence of wrongdoing based on information available with the company, after Norway's sovereign wealth fund put it on a watch list for possible exclusion from investment due to ethical concerns.

Bombardier took on 1.5 cents a share, or 1.3%, to $1.35.

Jefferies raised the target price on Curaleaf Holdings to $25.00 from $24.00. Curaleaf shares acquired 24 cents, or 3.2%, to $7.71.

CIBC raised the target price on Dollarama to $68.00 from $60.00. Dollarama shares took on 55 cents to $67.54.

CIBC cut the rating on Intertape Polymer Group to tender from outperform. Polymer shares gave back four cents to $39.22.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange eked back 0.79 points early Wednesday to 848.06.

Of the 12 subgroups, seven were positive, with information technology moving ahead 4.1%, health-care up 3.7%, and consumer discretionary, improving 2.5%.

The five laggards were weighed most by gold, fading 3.2%, energy, reversing 2.6%, and materials, back-pedaling 2.2%.

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks posted sharp gains on Wednesday as recently surging commodity prices cooled off while the war in Ukraine continues.

The Dow Jones Industrial screamed higher 618.5 points, or 1.9%, to 33,251.14, after a woozy session Tuesday in which the main index fell fall deeper into correction territory.

The S&P 500 hiked 92.78 points, or 2.2%, to 4,263.48.

The NASDAQ Composite leaped 382.52 points, or 3%, to 13,178.07.

The gains came amid an easing in commodity prices that have spooked the broader market. Energy and agriculture products in particular have catapulted higher amid the fighting in Ukraine, while some metals also have posted major gains.

Certain consumer-related stocks roared back on Wednesday after weakness on fears that higher gas prices would dent consumer spending. Nike rose 6% and Starbucks added 3.8%.

Read:

Airlines and cruise lines were also higher on Wednesday. Carnival Corp. is up more than 7% and United Air Lines is 7.2% higher.

Treasury prices fell and yields climbed as investors rotated out of bonds after huddling in fixed income for protection amid the Ukraine war. The benchmark 10-year note rose about 3.7 basis points to 1.91%. A basis point equals 0.01%.

Bank stocks moved higher as yields rose. PNC Financial was up 4% and Wells Fargo rose more than 5%. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were 3% higher each.

Energy stocks were lower on Wednesday following a strong session Tuesday after President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian fossil imports, including oil, in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pepsico shares rose more than 1% after the soft drink giant said it will suspend sales in Russia, though it will continue to sell snacks and essentials such as baby formula. Elsewhere, shares of dating service Bumble soared 37% after it reported profit and expected growth that was much better than Wall Street expectations.

On the economic data front, investors are looking forward to homebuying data from the Mortgage Bankers Association as well as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS.

Treasury prices faded, bringing yields to 1.92% from 1.85% Tuesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices dropped six dollars to $117.70 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices subsided $44.70 to $1,998.60 U.S. an ounce.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Devils not planning to re-sign P.K. Subban

    General manager Tom Fitzgerald says the Devils will move on from P.K. Subban — but will it happen before the trade deadline?

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were