Stocks in play: New Zealand Energy Corp.

Yahoo Finance Video

The 10-year Treasury yield sits just under 5% Friday morning, stoking new fears in markets as this benchmark has not been hit since 2007. Stocks were also volatile after a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday when he made comments about inflation remaining high and potentially keeping interest rates steady. eToro Global Markets Strategist Ben Laidler joins Yahoo Finance to discuss developments in the bond market and what investors need to keep in mind going forward. With this economic shakeup, Laidler believes investors should shift their focus to tech: "I really think it's a Big Tech story. We are going into third-quarter earning season, Big Tech is going to start reporting next week. Those Magnificent Seven are going to report 30 percent-plus earnings growth." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.