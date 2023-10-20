Stocks in play: New Zealand Energy Corp.

Baystreet.ca

Announced today that, in connection with the existing CAD$2,000,000 Convertible Loan Agreement with Arizona Finance Limited, the term of such Convertible Loan Agreement has been extended with the agreement of both the Company and Arizona Finance Limited to July 20, 2025, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. New Zealand Energy Corp. shares V.NZ are trading unchanged at $0.40.

