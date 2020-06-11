Stocks in play: Yorbeau Resources Inc

Announced that in order to maintain its option to purchase a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, IAMGOLD Corporation has made a cash payment to Yorbeau in the amount of $500,000 corresponding to the second in a series of scheduled cash payments to be made to Yorbeau during an Expenditure Period of 48 months. Yorbeau Resources Inc. shares T.YRB are trading unchanged at $0.06.



