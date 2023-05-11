Stocks in play: Yellow Pages Limited

The Canadian Press

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. says it has launched a strategic review of its renewable energy group. The company, which terminated its deal to buy Kentucky Power Company and AEP Kentucky Transmission Co. Inc. last month, says the review will include assessing a range of alternatives with the aim of enhancing shareholder value. Chief executive Arun Banskota says the company expects to announce its plans based on the results of the review by its second-quarter earnings call