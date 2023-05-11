Stocks in play: Yellow Pages Limited
Released its operating and financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Total revenues decreased 7.5% year-over-year and amounted to $62.7 million for the three-month period, an improvement from the decrease of 7.8% reported for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX totaled $19.8 million and the EBITDA less CAPEX margin was 31.6%. Net income decreased to $12.4 million, or to $0.68 per diluted share. Yellow Pages Limited shares T.Y are trading up $0.58 at $13.40.
