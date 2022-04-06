Stocks in play: Oncolytics Biotech Inc
Provides a letter to shareholders regarding update on recent progress. Highlights included are: the HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer Program: Randomized Phase 2 Data Readout Expected in Q4 2022, Gastrointestinal Cancers: GOBLET Trial Rapidly Progressing, Pelareorep Activates Natural Killer (NK) Cells – New Insights into its Immunological Mechanism of Action, Adlai Nortye Partnership: Enabling Expansion into New Territories. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares T.ONC are trading down $0.06 at $1.92.
