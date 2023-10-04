Stocks in play: Xanadu Mines Ltd
Provided an update on infill drilling at the Kharmagtai Project in Mongolia, being developed with the Company’s joint venture partner Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (Zijin). Infill drilling continues to expand upon the new zone (core) of high-grade copper and gold mineralisation at the White Hill deposit, demonstrating progressive growth in high-grade material at the base of the previously optimised open pits. Extensive ~48,000m of infill diamond drilling has been completed at Kharmagtai to support the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). Latest results expand upon the recently identified high-grade zone (core) at White Hill1, located below the previous Scoping Study pit designs. Best drilling results below, and within the pit, include: KHDDH661 – 325m @ 0.38% eCu (0.33% Cu & 0.11g/t Au) from 570m Including 146.2m @ 0.50% eCu (0.43% Cu & 0.13g/t Au) from 700.8m. Xanadu Mines Ltd shares T.XAM are trading unchanged at $0.06.
Read:
Pancreatic Cancer's Alarming Surge in Young Adults Sparks Research into New Treatments
Pioneering the Path to Cure Cancer: 2023's Biotech Innovations
Top Lithium Producer Predicts EVs Will Consume Almost All Lithium Supply by 2030
Pioneering Cancer Treatments Show Promising Progress Despite Fiscal Challenges
The Future of Lithium: North America Poised to Break Dependence on Global Sources