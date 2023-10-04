Stocks in play: Xanadu Mines Ltd

CBC

The Toronto Stock Exchange's main stock index has given up all of its gains for 2023, as investors head for the exits as the realization that high interest rates are going to stick around settles in.The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost more than 264 points, or 1.9 per cent, on Monday, the latest in a recent string of losses in a stretch that has seen the benchmark lose more than seven per cent since the middle of September, and wiping out all of its gains since the start of the year in the process.W