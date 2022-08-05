Stocks in play: WonderFi Technologies Inc.
Will release its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, on August 15. WonderFi Technologies Inc. shares T.WNDR are trading up $0.01 at $0.45.
