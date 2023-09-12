Stocks in play: Willow Biosciences Inc.

Announced an offering of convertible debenture units of the Company, on a non-brokered private placement basis, for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.2 million. This offering is being led by insiders including members of the Board of Directors and members of the senior management team of the Company, who are expected to subscribe to approximately 50% of the total funds raised. The Offering is currently open only to accredited investors. Willow Biosciences Inc. shares T.WLLW are trading down $0.01 at $0.08.



