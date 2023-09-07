Stocks in play: White Gold Corp.

CBC

On Tuesday, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey became the latest provincial leader to join the growing political chorus against another interest rate hike.Furey's office released a letter to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem in which the premier called on the bank to "more fully consider the negative impacts" interest rate hikes are having on Canadians and to forgo another rate hike "at this time." The bank is expected to announce its next rate decision on Wednesday.Last week, B.C