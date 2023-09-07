Stocks in play: White Gold Corp.
Announced partial results from 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property including 3.38 g/t Au over 53.0 m from 7.30 m depth in hole BETFD23D013, which included higher grade subintervals of 7.19 g/t Au over 6.30 m and 8.00 g/t Au over 4.35 m. Results of diamond drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross property include 1.4 g/t Au over 58.4 m in hole JPRVER23D0052 from 40.95 m depth, and JPRVER23D0051 which intersected three zones of high-grade gold mineralization. White Gold Corp. shares V.WGO are trading up $0.01 at $0.28.
Read:
Novel Mechanisms Leading the Charge in Fight Against Cancer, Opening Door to New Drugs & Therapies
Significant Oncology Results Set to be Delivered as Oral Presentations at ASCO 2023
Promising New Cancer Treatment Data to Be Presented at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"