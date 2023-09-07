Stocks in play: White Gold Corp.

Announced partial results from 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property including 3.38 g/t Au over 53.0 m from 7.30 m depth in hole BETFD23D013, which included higher grade subintervals of 7.19 g/t Au over 6.30 m and 8.00 g/t Au over 4.35 m. Results of diamond drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross property include 1.4 g/t Au over 58.4 m in hole JPRVER23D0052 from 40.95 m depth, and JPRVER23D0051 which intersected three zones of high-grade gold mineralization. White Gold Corp. shares V.WGO are trading up $0.01 at $0.28.

