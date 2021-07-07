Stocks in play: Westport Fuel Systems Inc.
Along with TUPY, a world-leading specialist of casting and machining of highly engineered structural components, and AVL List GmbH, the world’s largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, today jointly announced a collaboration to develop a highly efficient hydrogen (H2) internal combustion engine (ICE) for heavy goods transportation. The direct collaboration aims at combining advanced material and casting technologies with the latest H2 ICE technology using high pressure direct injection (HPDI)™. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares T.WPRT are trading down $0.51 at $5.78.
