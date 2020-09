Announced today that the British Columbia provincial government has provided additional information on the implementation of amendments to the Manufactured Forest Products Regulation. On January 21, 2020, the Government announced that the Regulation was being amended to include requirements for lumber made from Western Red Cedar and Cypress (yellow cedar) to be fully manufactured to be eligible for export. Western Forest Products Inc. shares T.WEF are trading down $0.03 at $1.13.



Read: