Stocks in play: West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd

Has commenced its 2023 Phase 1 drill program at its 100% owned West Red Lake Gold Project. The West Red Lake Gold Project is a 3,100-hectare (“ha”) area consisting of three properties (Mount Jamie, Red Summit, and Rowan) all located in the Red Lake District of Ontario and borders Evolution Mining's Red Lake gold complex. West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd shares V.WRLG are trading unchanged at $0.32.

