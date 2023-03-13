Stocks in play: West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd

The Telegraph

Nobody could really tell me where the Nullarbor began or ended. From the Latin nullus arbor, meaning “no trees”, this expanse of outback has few defining features. The Aboriginal name is Oondiri, meaning “the waterless”. Back in the 19th century, explorer Edward Eyre called it “the sort of place one gets into in bad dreams”. Even now, people disappear here, out of water and out of luck.