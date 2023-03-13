Stocks in play: West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd
Has commenced its 2023 Phase 1 drill program at its 100% owned West Red Lake Gold Project. The West Red Lake Gold Project is a 3,100-hectare (“ha”) area consisting of three properties (Mount Jamie, Red Summit, and Rowan) all located in the Red Lake District of Ontario and borders Evolution Mining's Red Lake gold complex. West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd shares V.WRLG are trading unchanged at $0.32.
Read:
Food Stocks Innovating Their Way Out of Supply Chain Issues and Addressing Changing Diets
The Future of Lithium in Nevada: Companies Pour in Money, with Expansions Underway
Addressing the USA’s 200 to 1 Security Protection Gap is a Serious Concern for Tech Companies
Latest Set of FDA Fast Track Designations Causing Optimism in Biotech Sector
Biotech Sector to Unveil New Data and Developments at 2022 SABCS in San Antonio