Stocks in play: West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc
Announces that they have entered into an amalgamation agreement in connection with the previously announced binding agreement pursuant to which DLV has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of RLG in consideration for the issuance of 0.1215 of a DLV common share for each RLG common share acquired. RLG currently intends to hold a shareholder meeting on November 10, 2022 in connection with obtaining its requisite shareholder approvals for the Transaction. West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc shares C.RLG are trading unchanged at $0.04.
Read:
Fresher, Healthier Food Options Coming Soon to an Airplane Tray Near You
Airline Industry Wooing Back Customers with Enhanced, Healthier Menu Options
Vegetarian and Vegan Fliers Winning Important Battle Over In-Flight Menu Options
Mega Grocery Store Chains Listening to Customers’ Demands for Nutritious, Clean-Label Foods
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks