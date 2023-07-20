Stocks in play: WELL Health Technologies Corp.

Has entered into an agreement to acquire clinic assets from MCI Medical clinics Inc., a subsidiary of MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. and a subscription agreement for a convertible debenture financing in MCI which will strategically focus the MCI business around its leading AI, Data Science and Rare & Complex Disease Detection platform. WELL Health Technologies Corp. shares T.WELL are trading down $0.02 at $4.68.

