Stocks in play: Vitalhub Corp
Announces that it has acquired certain assets to maintain the business of Advanced Digital Innovation Limited trading as “ADI Health” with the product widely known as “MyPathway”. The transaction includes seven NHS customers across England and Wales novated to Intouch, who will ensuring there is no interruption to existing services. The seven customers represent an annualized recurring revenue of £373,609. Six of the employees along with other services were transferred to VitalHub to ensure continuance of services. Vitalhub Corp shares T.VHI are trading up $0.07 at $2.30.
