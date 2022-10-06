Stocks in play: VitalHub Corp.
Has amended its existing debt facilities with The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Technology and Innovation division. Under the terms of the amendment, the Company’s acquisition line has been expanded to $27 million up from $10 million. Additionally, the Company’s operating line has been expanded to $6 million up from $1 million. Currently, the Company has drawn $9 million from the acquisition line. VitalHub Corp. shares T.VHI are trading unchanged at $2.35.
