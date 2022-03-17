Stocks in play: VitalHub Corp.
Has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls examination, with the SOC 2® Type 2 examination resulting in VitalHub achieving compliance. This is a significant achievement validating VitalHub’s capabilities as a trusted and secure software provider for Health and Human Services customers globally. VitalHub Corp. shares T.VHI are trading unchanged at $3.10.
