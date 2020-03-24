Stocks in play: Vista Gold Corp.

Announced results of an independent benchmarking study (of the 2019 updated preliminary feasibility study for the Mt Todd Gold Project in the Northern Territory, Australia. In the second quarter 2019, Vista engaged GR Engineering Services Limited of Perth, Australia to complete an independent review of capital and operating costs, and construction, commissioning and ramp-up schedules as presented in the 2019 PFS. The objective of the Study was to assess the capital and operating costs, and schedules presented in the 2019 PFS compared to actual capital and operating costs being experienced by current, similar size operations. The findings were positive and provide greater assurance that the Company’s inputs and assumptions are reasonable and that the schedules are practical. Vista Gold Corp. shares T.VGZ are trading up $0.07 at $0.75.



