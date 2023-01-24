Stocks in play: Victoria Gold Corp.
Provided additional assay results received to date from the 2022 Raven Proximal Program at Dublin Gulch Gold Camp. Raven is one of several priority on/near-surface gold targets on the property and was the primary focus of the 2022 Dublin Gulch exploration activities. The current Raven Resource Estimate includes 1.1 Million ounces at 1.7 g/t Au. During the 2022 season, 27,215 meters (“m”) of diamond drilling were completed across the claim package, including 90 drillholes for 25,244m at the Raven Deposit. Victoria Gold Corp. shares T.VGCX are trading up $0.06 at $9.80.
