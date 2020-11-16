Stocks in play: Victoria Gold Corp.

Provided the analytical results from the final set of 2020 Raven drillholes. The 2020 Raven exploration campaign increased the mineralized strike length of the Raven target by more than 750 meters, tripling the previously known strike length. Gold assay results from all drillholes collared in Raven this past season have been received, with this release representing the final 13 drill holes from the 2020 Raven drill campaign. Once again, multiple long intersections of gold, typical of Raven-style mineralization have been identified from these holes, including: 3.95 g/t Au over 19.0 m in hole NG20-037C; 3.05 g/t Au over 13.2 m in hole NG20-037C; 2.13 g/t Au over 10.5 m in hole NG20-038C. Victoria Gold Corp. shares T.VGCX are trading down $0.13 at $13.16.



