Stocks in play: VERSES AI Inc.

Announced the first of three webinars in the series, “The Future of AI Governance,” hosted by Dentons US. The first webinar in the series will take place on Thursday, September 28th at 10AM PST / 1PM EST / 7PM CET. To register for the event or to access the "The Future of AI Global Governance” and its companion piece “Executive Summary” visit: www.verses.ai/ai-governance. “The Future of AI Governance” webinar series marks a step forward in sharing the conclusions of the AI industry report, which offers its perspective on global governance of artificial intelligence (AI) and combines the legal expertise of a global law firm, Dentons, the AI acumen of VERSES and guidance on socio-technical standards from the Spatial Web Foundation. The Company believes that socio-technical standards could set the stage for enabling compliant, explainable and auditable behavior of smart devices and systems. VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading off 12 cents at $1.03.



