Stocks in play: VERSES AI Inc.
Announced winning a research and innovation grant in the amount of €418,000 from the EU Commission and their Horizon Europe project entitled dAIEDGE , a network of excellence for “distributed, trustworthy, efficient and scalable AI at the Edge.” VERSES AI Inc. shares O.VRSSF are trading unchanged at $1.39.
