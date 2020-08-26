Stocks in play: Versabank

Reported net income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $4.4 million, or $0.18 on a per share basis, as a function primarily of lower interest income attributable to lower average earning assets and higher liquidity costs, offset partially by lower cost of funds, lower provision for credit losses and lower non-interest expenses. Net Interest Margin for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to 2.53% from 3.12% year over year, with the primary driver of this trend being higher liquidity costs attributable to management’s decision to maintain higher cash balances as a prudent liquidity practice given the material deterioration of the Canadian economy due to COVID-19. Versabank shares T.VB are trading unchanged at $7.05.



