Stocks in play: Vecima Networks Inc.

Baystreet.ca

And Charter Communications, Inc., in partnership, today announced that they have demonstrated greater than 8.5 Gbps downstream and 6 Gbps upstream on hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) cable plant. The demonstration was built using next-generation DOCSIS 4.0 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for Remote MACPHY Device (RMD) and cable modem solutions, which conforms to CableLabs DOCSIS 4.0 FDD specifications. Vecima Networks Inc. shares T.VCM are trading unchanged at $14.65.

Read:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories