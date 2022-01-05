Stocks in play: Vecima Networks Inc.
And Charter Communications, Inc., in partnership, today announced that they have demonstrated greater than 8.5 Gbps downstream and 6 Gbps upstream on hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) cable plant. The demonstration was built using next-generation DOCSIS 4.0 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for Remote MACPHY Device (RMD) and cable modem solutions, which conforms to CableLabs DOCSIS 4.0 FDD specifications. Vecima Networks Inc. shares T.VCM are trading unchanged at $14.65.
Read:
As Crypto Mining Undergoes a Sustainable Renaissance, Newer, Greener Operations Arise
Oncology Drug Developers Looking at Significant Projected Growth Through 2030
Plant-Based Meats Continue to Sprout Growing Revenues on Year-Over-Year Basis
No Apparent Need to Panic Over Omicron as Vaccine Developers Are on the Case
Plant-Based Meats Market Projected to Hit $162 Billion by 2030, as New Products Launch