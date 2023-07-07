Stocks in play: Valeura Energy Inc.
Has temporarily suspended production operations at the Wassana oil field, offshore Gulf of Thailand. On July 6, the floating storage and offloading vessel stationed at the Wassana oil field deviated from its intended position and contacted the field's catenary anchor leg mooring buoy. No personnel were injured in the event, no hydrocarbons were discharged, and there was no damage to the vessel or the CALM buoy. Valeura Energy Inc. shares T.VLE are trading down $0.06 at $1.72.
Read:
Novel Mechanisms Leading the Charge in Fight Against Cancer, Opening Door to New Drugs & Therapies
Significant Oncology Results Set to be Delivered as Oral Presentations at ASCO 2023
Promising New Cancer Treatment Data to Be Presented at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"