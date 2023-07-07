Stocks in play: Valeura Energy Inc.

Has temporarily suspended production operations at the Wassana oil field, offshore Gulf of Thailand. On July 6, the floating storage and offloading vessel stationed at the Wassana oil field deviated from its intended position and contacted the field's catenary anchor leg mooring buoy. No personnel were injured in the event, no hydrocarbons were discharged, and there was no damage to the vessel or the CALM buoy. Valeura Energy Inc. shares T.VLE are trading down $0.06 at $1.72.



