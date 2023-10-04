Stocks in play: Valeo Pharma Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Placed No. 151 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Valeo placed 151st out of 425 companies that earned a spot in this year's rankings with three-year growth of 322%. Valeo Pharma Inc. shares T.VPH are trading unchanged at $0.20.

