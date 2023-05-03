Stocks in play: Usha Resources Ltd.
Announced that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture, the Company has executed five options with 2758145 Ontario Ltd. of Atikokan, Ontario , for the right to purchase an undivided 100% interest in five additional lithium pegmatite projects located in Ontario : the " Lee Lake ", " Mead ", " Bluett ", " Gathering Lake " and " Triangle Lake " Projects. "We are very pleased to be able to add such quality projects to our growing portfolio of hard-rock lithium assets," said Deepak Varshney , CEO of Usha Resources. "Each of these properties has the technical merit to be the next major discovery in Ontario's growing lithium hotbed. As we leverage our experience and initial success at Jackpot Lake to help drive friendly terms for these latest acquisitions, our Australian relationships and on-going discussions are also heating up with the shared belief that all of our Canadian assets, including White Willow, can develop into successful and fiscally prudent partnerships that benefit our shareholders and move these projects forward while carefully managing our share structure." Usha Resources Ltd. shares V.USHA are trading unchanged at $0.26.
