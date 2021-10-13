Stocks in play: UnisyncCorp.

Has completed the $10-million capital restructuring plan announced on July 27 leaving it with a strong working capital position and long-term debt being limited to mortgage debt on its operating facilities in Winnipeg and Montreal plus capitalized lease liabilities. We continue to believe that owning our operating facilities where we can, reduces the risk of major increases in future facility costs due to inflationary pressure on base lease rates and allows Unisync to benefit from improvements in market values. It is noteworthy that our real estate holdings have a current appraised value of $12.9 million, which is $6.2 million above their book value of $6.7 million. UnisyncCorp. shares T.UNI are trading unchanged at $3.30.



