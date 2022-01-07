Stocks in play: Trulieve Cannabis Corp
Today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary through its affiliate, Chamounix Ventures, LLC. The dispensary at 1222 Arch St. is in the Center City section of Philadelphia. This location becomes the Company's 160th owned, operated or affiliated dispensary nationwide. Trulieve Cannabis Corp shares C.TRUL are trading up $0.81 at $31.58.
Read:
As Crypto Mining Undergoes a Sustainable Renaissance, Newer, Greener Operations Arise
Oncology Drug Developers Looking at Significant Projected Growth Through 2030
Plant-Based Meats Continue to Sprout Growing Revenues on Year-Over-Year Basis
No Apparent Need to Panic Over Omicron as Vaccine Developers Are on the Case
Plant-Based Meats Market Projected to Hit $162 Billion by 2030, as New Products Launch