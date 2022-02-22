Stocks in play: Trulieve Cannabis Corp
Today announced an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® Award and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand, Khalifa Kush. Through the agreement, Trulieve becomes the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of Khalifa Kush branded products in Florida and other northeast markets, beginning this summer. Trulieve Cannabis Corp shares C.TRUL are trading down $1.29 at $28.82.
