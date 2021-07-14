Stocks in play: TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Announced that it has entered into an option agreement dated July 13, 2021, with an arm's length individual, in respect of 5 mineral licenses covering 51 contiguous claims (12.75 square kilometres (km2)) located in west-central Newfoundland, on which the Company has found visible gold. The Optioned Claims are contiguous with the Company's flagship Golden Rose project. In addition, the Company has indirectly staked a larger land package surrounding the Optioned Claims. TRU Co-Founder and CEO Joel Freudman commented: "I am excited about this option to add to our district-scale land package at the Golden Rose Project. TRU has moved aggressively in recent weeks to expand our footprint here, and the presence of visible gold on the Optioned Claims further bolsters the geological merit of Golden Rose. Having now tactically consolidated some of the most prospective property within and surrounding Golden Rose, for the time being we are satisfied that we have achieved one of our strategic objectives previously announced only one month ago on June 15th, namely property acquisitions contiguous with or close to the Company's existing properties. With these acquisitions completed at Golden Rose, we believe we are ideally positioned for further discoveries there as we continue to carry out our comprehensive ground-level exploration program in anticipation of drilling Golden Rose later this year." TRU Precious Metals Corp. shares V.TRU are trading up 4 cents at $0.28.



