Stocks in play: Troilus Gold Corp.
Provides an outline of planned regional exploration activities for the Summer 2023, following a successful 2022 program across its 435 km² property, located in northcentral Quebec, Canada within the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. While the Company’s focus remains on the advancement and development of the formerly producing Troilus gold-copper project towards a mine restart, several prospective regional targets have been advanced to drill-ready status. Troilus Gold Corp. shares T.TLG are trading down $0.01 at $0.51.
