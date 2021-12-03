Stocks in play: Trevali Mining Corporation

Announced the closing of the transaction with Cerro De Pasco Resources Inc., to sell Trevali's 100% interest in the Santander Mine in Peru. Trevali Mining Corporation shares T.TV are trading unchanged at $0.17.

