Stocks in play: Trevali Mining Corporation
Announced that the Perkoa Mine, which is located approximately 120 kilometres west of Burkina Faso's capital city of Ouagadougou, continues to operate unaffected by the ongoing political situation. Supply chains have not been affected to date and our workforce remains safe. Trevali Mining Corporation shares T.TV are trading down $0.02 at $1.19.
