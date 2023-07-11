Stocks in play: TransAlta Corporation

Baystreet.ca

And TransAlta Renewables Inc. today announced that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement under which TransAlta will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of RNW not already owned, directly or indirectly, by TransAlta and certain of its affiliates, subject to the approval of RNW shareholders. TransAlta Corporation shares T.TA are trading up $0.11 at $12.34.

Read:

Read more

More From