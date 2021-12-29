Stocks in play: Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Presents its inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report, outlining our progress and initiatives on environmental, social and governance practices. This Report was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and provides all stakeholders insight into our environmental stewardship, community involvement and effective governance standards. Touchstone Exploration Inc. shares T.TXP are trading unchanged at $1.65.

