Stocks in play: Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Announced that on June 15, the conditions precedent were satisfied in respect of its previously announced $20-million U.S., seven-year term loan agreement with Republic Bank Limited. Touchstone withdrew $15 million U.S. to satisfy obligations relating to prepaying the Company's former $20-million Canadian credit facility. Pursuant to the Term Loan, Touchstone has the option to withdraw the remaining $5 million U.S. available balance prior to June 15, 2021. Touchstone Exploration Inc. shares T.TXP are trading unchanged at $0.92.



Read: