Stocks in play: Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced the release of its 2022 ESG Report. The Report outlines our progress in achieving our environmental, social and governance objectives in the 2022 year and represents Touchstone's third year of ESG reporting. The Report was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and provides stakeholders with insight into our environmental stewardship, community involvement and governance standards. Touchstone Exploration Inc. shares TXP.CA are trading unchanged at $1.30.

