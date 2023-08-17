Stocks in play: Touchstone Exploration Inc.

The Canadian Press

HONG KONG (AP) — A $5.4 billion acquisition of Israeli chip manufacturer by Intel has been called off after China failed to sign off on the deal amid rising tensions with the United States. It was a mutual decision between Intel and Tower Semiconductor, the companies said Wednesday. Intel said that the deal was terminated “due to the inability to obtain in a timely manner the regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement.” The deal required approval from a number of regulators worldwi