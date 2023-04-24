Stocks in play: Touchstone Exploration Inc.
Announces that the initial Royston-1X production test of the least prospective section of the well confirmed the presence of light crude oil at non-commercial rates. Touchstone has an 80 percent operating working interest in the well, which is located on the Ortoire block onshore in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Heritage Petroleum Company Limited holds the remaining 20% working interest. Touchstone Exploration Inc. shares T.TXP are trading unchanged at $1.08.
